Warrior Week at WNYK!

Our WNYK interns aren’t just talented DJ’s, but also talented athletes. We’ll be celebrating their athletic achievements all week here at WNYK. Eric Blanchard, our Monday morning intern, is also a part of Nyack College’s Track & Field Squad. Taylor Soward, who is on our airwaves every Monday afternoon, is a member of our Lady Warriors Volleyball Team. Lena Mau, who takes over our airwaves every Friday morning is a leader on our Women’s Lacrosse Squad. Our last intern of the week, Chloe Hails, who you can hear every Friday afternoon, is in her first year on our Women’s Soccer team. Stay tuned all week as we go behind the scenes of their athletic exploits. They will be interviewing teammates, conducting season previews, and much more!