WNYK to livestream the Inauguration of Rajan S. Mathews
Rajan S. Mathews will be installed as the 13th president of Nyack College and Alliance Theological Seminary at an Inauguration Ceremony on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the National Museum of the American Indian, 1 Bowling Green in Manhattan near Battery Park.
Rev. Dr. Scott Slocum, chairman of the Nyack/ATS Board of Trustees will serve as master of ceremonies.
Participants in the ceremony will include Dr. John Stumbo, president, The U.S. Christian and Missionary Alliance; Dr. Michael G. Scales, president emeritus, Nyack College and Alliance Theological Seminary; Dr. Shirley Hoogstra, president, Council for Christian Colleges & Universities; Rev. Dr. Raymond Rivera, bishop, Latino Pastoral Action Center, NY; Dr. Matthew Ristuccia, pastor emeritus, Stone Hill Church of Princeton; and Rev. David Ravinder, Whitehouse United Methodist Church.
Nyack College School of Music students and faculty performances will feature Dr. Tammy Lum, Prof. Peter Holsberg, Prof. Willana Mack-Jones, Prof. Clifford Smith, The Christian Folk Ensemble and Rafael Calderon.
Catch the livestream live at 3pm at www.nyack.edu/wnyk