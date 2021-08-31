WNYK Previews the 2nd Annual Nyack College Golf Outing with Doug MacMillan

WNYK was glad to sit down with Doug MacMillan of our Nyack College Advancement Office to preview the upcoming Golf Tournament taking place Friday, October 15th. Catch a replay of this great discussion on Thursday September 2nd at 12pm, and also throughout the month leading up to the event. Listen live at https://www.nyack.edu/wnyk

Enjoy a great day of golf and fellowship as we celebrate the continued growth and development of Nyack College Athletics. Student Athletes will be present at every hole to help cultivate new relationships within the community. Not a golfer? Not a problem. Please join us for dinner when the golfers are finished with the course. You can also show your support for our student-athletes by being a sponsor of the Golf Outing.

For more information please visit https://athletics.nyack.edu/general/2021_Golf_Outing_Website