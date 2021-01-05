WNYK Planting Roots in NYC and Jersey City

WNYK Warrior Radio has been working on creating a presence in the Jersey City and New York City community! We’re so glad to feature both Hope Church NYC Midtown and Hope Church Jersey City on our airwaves. Hope Church Jersey City’s lead pastor is Rev. Craig Okpala, a 2011 Alliance Theological Seminary alumnus who earned his M.Div. in Theology & Missions. Sarah Bourns, the pastor of Mission and Formation at Hope Church NYC Midtown, is also a recent graduate from Alliance Theological Seminary earning her M.Div. last year. Tune into WNYK, as we have added six thought-provoking sermons from this wonderful church community. It’s amazing to see ATS graduates planting roots and making a positive impact on our local communities. WNYK is proud to add to this legacy.