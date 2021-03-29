WNYK Interviews Singer-Songwriter TRINITY ROSE about American Idol, Premieres COUGHING UP FLOWERS Remix

WNYK was so excited to have TRINITY ROSE, a contestant on this season’s American Idol, call in for an interview and premiere the Remix of her hit song, COUGHING UP FLOWERS. Now 17, Trinity visited our studio as a 14 year old, when she was competing as the youngest female contestant on The Voice. We’re so excited to see her career as a singer-songwriter blossom. For more information on TRINITY, visit her website at www.trinityroseofficial.com. Catch our great interview with this talented artist at https://youtu.be/bzDg4_lgnTw.