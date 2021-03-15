WNYK Interviews NBC’s THE VOICE Star Carolina Rial

WNYK was so excited to interview singer-songwriter Carolina Rial to talk about her journey so far on NBC’s THE VOICE. Carolina, a 17 year old Ridgefield, NJ native, has been in our WNYK studio a couple of times, and we’re pumped about this next step in her musical journey. Carolina played “Stay With Me” by Sam Smith for the celebrity judges on THE VOICE and both John Legend and Nick Jonas wanted her to be a part of their teams. Carolina chose to be coached by John Legend. Carolina has been a huge supporter of WNYK, and Warrior Radio is ecstatic to cheer her on! Find our interview with Carolina Rial here: https://youtu.be/sSSQSQRD06Y