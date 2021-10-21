WNYK Highlights Hoboken Christian Fellowship (HCF)

We were so glad to have Colin Pfund, founder of HCF (Hoboken Christian Fellowship), visit our new studio. We had a great chat, and are glad to highlight this great ministry. We will be replaying the interview Thursday 10/21 at 1pm, Tuesday 10/26 at 9:30am, and Wednesday 10/27 at 3pm!

HCF was founded in August 2021, with a simple mission to connect followers of Jesus in our city. There are lots of churches in town, and they all have their own worship, discipleship, social, and service-oriented programs. We think this is fantastic, and we’re interested in making connections between these communities so that we can share opportunities, learn from one another, and encourage one another. Our coffee hours are a place in which newcomers can get to know people from different churches before they find the right spiritual home. “Church shopping” can be a lengthy and lonely process, and HCF can serve as a supportive circle through the process. We also welcome anyone who is new to the faith or just wants to understand what “the Jesus thing” is all about. We’re happy to share our testimonies and love conversations about why we identify as Christian.

Their current meeting time is Wednesday at 7:45am. Please look up Hoboken Christian Fellowship on Instagram, Facebook, and Meetup to confirm times/locations.