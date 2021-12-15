WNYK Features The Bowery Mission - Nyack College

WNYK Features The Bowery Mission
We were so glad to interview Karl Chan, Director of Partnerships at The Bowery Mission. The Bowery Mission has served homeless and hungry New Yorkers since the 1870s. They also take pride in shaping our youth and have two children programs, Mont Lawn City Camp and Mont Lawn Summer Camp. During the COVID-19 pandemic last year, they provided 255,000 meals, 54,000 nights of shelter, and 20,000 articles of clothing. We loved learning about this iconic New York City organization. Catch our interview Thursday, December 16th at 10am, and Tuesday, December 21st at 11am! For more information on The Bowery Mission and all the services they provide, please visit https://www.bowery.org/ and LISTEN LIVE to WNYK here!