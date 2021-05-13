WNYK Celebrates the Class of 2021!

WNYK Warrior Media was so glad to be a part of the graduation celebration at the promenade of our beautiful campus in New York City. We were excited to interview students, and hear their stories on how the Nyack College community has transformed their lives, both academically AND spiritually. It was truly inspiring to hear how these graduates grew during their time here at Nyack, and we’re excited to see what’s next for all of them!

Please click the following link for a quick highlight of this memorable day: https://youtu.be/DiEo9rH09r0