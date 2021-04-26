Vote For WNYK Supporter Carolina Rial on NBC’s THE VOICE

WNYK is so excited to support local artist Carolina Rial, as her journey continues on NBC’s The Voice. The native of New Jersey is coached by the Emmy-Grammy-Oscar-Tony-Award winning artist John Legend.

Carolina has been in our Warrior Radio studio a couple of times, and we’ve been so glad to see her singing career start to take off. She is a star, and we’re delighted to be a part of her journey as an artist.

The Nyack campus community is invited to join Carolina Rial fans who will cast votes for her beginning at 8:00 PM (EST) today, April 26. Voting ends at 7:00 AM (EST) Tuesday, April 27. Cast your vote at https://voice.vote.nbc.com/

You can find our most recent interview with the talented singer-songerwriter here at https://youtu.be/mHKtGg_9_CM

By Brad Hickey | April 26, 2021 | WNYK Radio |

