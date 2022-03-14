Job Posted: 03/14/2022

Nyack College is pleased to invite applications and nominations for the position of Vice President for Enrollment. Nyack College is a Christian and Missionary Alliance (C&MA) educational Institution located near Manhattan’s historic Battery Park.

Nyack has been recognized as a U.S. News & World Report Best College for the past several years, cited as a leader among colleges and universities in the Northeast for social mobility and for ethnic and economic diversity. The Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education U.S. College Rankings named Nyack among the top 20 colleges in the region for its campus environment, a metric that assesses ethnic diversity in the student and faculty population and in the proportion of first-generation degree earners. The 121 full-time faculty and staff—50% women and minorities—are committed to serving the more than 1,900 students in person and online where 50 majors are offered. The integration of faith and learning has its foundation in five institutional core values of being academically excellent, globally engaged, intentionally diverse, personally transforming and socially relevant.

The new Vice President for Enrollment will be expected to provide visionary and dynamic leadership for undergraduate and graduate student recruitment. The successful candidate will have the opportunity to develop an innovative and competitive enrollment program consistent with the college’s strategic priorities and goals.

Additional information about Nyack College is available at http://www.nyack.edu. The position profile is available on the Academic Search website at Academic Search Open Searches.

Procedure for Nominations and Applications

Inquiries, nominations, and applications are invited. Review of candidates will begin immediately, and expressions of interest will be welcomed until an appointment is made. To ensure full consideration, applications should be received by May 27, 2022. Application materials should include a letter of interest, a curriculum vitae, and names and full contact information of five professional, confidential references. Calls to these references will occur only later in the search process and with prior notification of candidates. All submissions will be treated in confidence and must be sent electronically (.pdf format) to: NyackVPE@academicsearch.org.

Nyack College and the search committee are assisted by:

Dr. Jairy Hunter, Senior Consultant

Academic Search

Jairy.Hunter@academicsearch.org

(843) 693-2658