3/16/2020: Update for Rockland Residential Students

Dear Rockland Residential Students,

In light of the growing concerns about COVID-19 cases, the following are some updates and

clarification to our prior communication.

On Sunday, March 15, students who had registered with Student Development moved back into

the dorms. Going forward, any student not already on campus cannot move back into the dorm

until the campus resumes normal operation. Updates on the date for the campus to return to

normal operations will be provided weekly.

Several students have expressed a need to retrieve personal items from dorm rooms. If a student

is able to come and personally get these items, he/she may do so during the following times:

Monday through Friday: 2:00 – 5:00 PM

Saturday and Sunday: 12:00 – 5:00 PM

If a student would like his/her Resident Director to retrieve a needed textbook or other academic

material, he/she should contact the R.D. with a detailed description of the item(s) and a current

mailing address. The R.D. will coordinate with the mailroom to prepare the textbooks or

academic item(s) for shipment and the shipping expense will be charged to the student’s

account.

In compliance with the County Executive and Governor’s instructions for food service, Pioneer

College Caterers will provide take-out meals on the following schedule beginning with breakfast

on Tuesday, March 17:

Breakfast 7:30 am to 8:30 am

Lunch 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm

Dinner 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm

As of now, there is no access to the library, fitness center or science lab.

Wishing you health and well-being as you continue in your living and learning communities!

Sincerely,

Dean Velez

Wanda Velez

Vice President for Student Development and Dean of Students