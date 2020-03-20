3/20/2020: Update for Rockland County Campus Residential Students

Dear Rockland Residential Students,

In compliance with Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order to put NY state ‘On Pause,’ we are revising the prior student communication dated 3/16/2020.

Previously, we had communicated that students could retrieve items from dorm rooms during the following times:

Monday through Friday: 2:00 – 5:00 PM

Saturday and Sunday: 12:00 – 5:00 PM

These pick-up hours will conclude until further notice as of Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM.

Students who have alternative housing available are encouraged to leave campus. The College is aware that there are some students who cannot leave. The College will continue to ensure their basic needs are met and they have appropriate resources for remote instruction.

As a reminder, students need to take the necessary precautions for their health and protection and practice social distancing on campus. There continues to be no access to the library, fitness center, science lab, or other gathering spaces. Students that chose to remain on campus are not allowed to stay overnight off campus. No outside visitors are allowed in the dorms during either the day or overnight. These restrictions are to promote the health and safety of our campus community.

Sincerely,

Dean Wanda Velez

Vice President for Student Development and Dean of Students