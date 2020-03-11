3/11/2020: COVID-19 Update

Nyack College Status: Updated 3/11/2020 – 6:00 p.m.

Classes: Online through March 29, 2020

Employees: Expected to Work as Normal

This is an update on the steps the College has taken to monitor the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19). There are currently no known or suspected cases of the virus on any of our campuses. There is, however, community spread in counties near the campuses and in areas where many of our students reside.

Out of an abundance of caution, Nyack College has decided that beginning Monday, March 16 through Sunday, March 29, all undergraduate and graduate courses will be delivered exclusively in an online format. Therefore, students are not required to return to campus and are recommended to stay at home after Spring Break concludes this week. It is our intention to resume regular in-person classes on Monday, March 30. The situation is dynamic and we will continually reassess as the week progresses. We will communicate any changes by Monday, March 23. The health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff are of utmost importance to us in making these decisions.

The College remains open and it is our expectation that all administrative and staff employees will be on campus. Students and faculty may contact the staff via phone or email.

As you know, Nyack has a robust online learning management system. We trust that in this time of concentrated online learning you will experience new ways of engaging information, people and wisdom. Some of you are in the midst of practicum, internship, or clinical experiences. Please contact your faculty member for guidance. When we reconvene on March 30, we’re trusting that this experience will give us a greater appreciation for our teaching faculty and our unique learning environment.

Rockland Campus Students: The residence halls will open on Sunday, March 15 at 12:00 PM for international students, spring athletes and students who choose to return. Students who plan to return must contact the Office of the Dean of Students via email at studentdevelopment@nyack.edu or 845-675-4793. Food service will re-open and attached is Pioneer College Caterer’s Action Plan. We have requested they operate Restricted Service as described on Page 5 of their Action Plan.

Manhattan Campus Students: Students should not visit the NYC campus during this time of modified operation.

Part-time staff and hourly workers should assume their work will resume on March 30. Supervisors will reach out if there is a more immediate need.

All college-sponsored events are cancelled. Athletics will follow guidance provided by the NCAA.

Please assist the College in preventive care by following these recommendations:

Stay at home when you are sick and remain home until fever-free for 24 hours without fever reducing medications.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

Avoid large crowds in areas where viruses are prevalent.

Cover your mouth/nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

Clean your doorknobs, light switches, computer mouse and keyboard and other commonly touched areas with disinfectant wipes frequently.

Please check your Nyack College email frequently and access your coursework on e360. For additional information about COVID-19 and the College’s response, please refer to the College website, https://www.nyack.edu/site/coronavirus-info/, which will be updated as more information becomes available.

For travel advisory information, visit https://www.nyack.edu/site/coronavirus-updates/.

For additional resources, visit https://www.nyack.edu/site/coronavirus-resources/.

I’m grateful for our strong team working to ensure that we provide a safe, healthy learning environment. I want to thank our campus community for their continued support and understanding during these challenging times.