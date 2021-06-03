Student Development: Graduate Assistant-Residence Coordinator

Job Posted: 6/3/2021

Job Type: Graduate Assistant

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Residence Life

Nyack College seeks one male and one female to fill the position of Graduate Assistant-Residence Coordinator (GARC), an opportunity to engage students, faculty and staff in the campus living environment in Jersey City, NJ. The GARC will report to the VP for Student Development/Dean of Students who will provide a clear direction and sense of teamwork within the department while expanding opportunities for collaboration between residential programs and departments both within and outside of Student Development. The successful candidates will start working in the part-time, 10-month position on August 9, 2021.

Working 15 – 20 hours per week, Graduate Assistant-Residence Coordinators are graduate students serving as live-in staff members and educators who work to create a safe, welcoming, and educational environment for undergraduate residential students. This position is intended to foster a sense of belonging, community engagement, and personal development for residents. The GARC’s participate in the overall planning and management of the residence hall, serve as frontline crisis/emergency responders, and create and implement a variety of training and development programs. The Graduate Assistant- Residence Coordinator is required to live in an assigned single-occupancy studio apartment within the residence hall. Graduate students committed to 20+ hours per week for internships are not able to hold this role. Graduate Assistants may serve for a maximum of two years in this position and must reapply at the end of each academic year.

Duties and responsibilities include:

Partnering with other Residence Life Professional Staff to provide leadership and supervision of paraprofessional staff

Supervising directly and provide professional development to the resident assistants on the floors.

Serving as a liaison with campus administrators, faculty and staff

Participating in the in-house student conduct process; collaborating with the Student Conduct and/or Title IX Officers as appropriate

Participate in staff recruitment, selection, and training activities

Overseeing roommate/ floormate conflicts and campus critical/non-critical incident response

Fulfilling on-call responsibilities on a professional duty rotation basis to include evening and weekend work plus being present in the building for office hours

Walking through the building (at least twice per day) and maintaining documentation on any outstanding issues on the floors

Completing monthly reports that ensure the quality of the residence life

Contributing to a rich community experience through the promotion of co-curricular and extracurricular programming as planned with the student development team

Monitoring and addressing facility needs in a timely manner

Demonstrating a student-centered philosophy that encourages personal growth and development

Schedule regular floor meetings and all-building meeting to address residents’ issues or problems as needed and also to instruct residents at the beginning and end of semesters

Participates in weekly all-staff and bi-weekly 1-1 meetings

Assisting in facilitating room inspections 2x a month

Scheduling and facilitating weekly meetings with RA’s

Participating in New Student Orientation as assigned

Assisting with other residence hall needs as necessary

Collaborating with other departments as needed

Requirements:

Bachelor degree required

Acceptance and enrollment into a graduate program at Nyack College scheduled by August 9, 2021

Experience as an undergraduate Resident Assistant or similar leadership position, strongly preferred

Proficient leadership, collaboration, adaptability, organization, problem-solving, and administrative skills, preferred

Excellent communication and presentation skills

To Apply:

Please submit a resume and cover letter to the attention of:

Wanda Velez

Vice President of Student Development and Dean of Students

Nyack College

2 Washington Street

New York, NY 10004

via email to studentdevelopment@nyack.edu