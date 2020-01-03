School of Social Work: Clinical Assistant or Assistant Professor

Job Posted: 01/03/2020

Job Type: Faculty

Location: NYC

School of Social Work

The School of Social Work at Nyack College invites applications for a nine-month tenure track Clinical Assistant or Associate Professor beginning August 2020.

Nyack is an undergraduate and graduate-level liberal arts college committed to Christian higher education and educating a diverse student body within major urban centers. The New York City campus is located in a brand new facility with overlooking scenic views of Battery Park and the Hudson River.

Our School of Social Work’s mission is to prepare students for competent, just and compassionate service with diverse populations. Building on the academic excellence of our Bachelor’s in Social Work program, we launched the Master of Social Work Program in August 2015. The Council of Social Work Education has accredited the program with an official date of July 9th, 2018. The MSW program features an advanced clinical practice specialization, which emphasizes the skills of assessment and diagnosis, evidence-based interventions and treatment, group dynamics, and effect of social justice issues on the practice of social work.

The successful candidate for this position is required to have an a PhD in Social Work (ABD considered as long as degree is conferred by August 2020), an MSW degree from a CSWE accredited program, and is eligible to become a licensed Clinical Social Worker in the State of New York. Additional requirements include three years post-MSW fulltime clinical practice experience, graduate level teaching experience, excellent oral and written communication; and strong organizational skills. Although the position primarily requires teaching clinical graduate courses, we seek a colleague who is a team player, has an interest in teaching across more than one curriculum area, and is willing to teach combined graduate and undergraduate courses. This position involves teaching a 3/4 course load, scholarship, student advisement, serving on academic committee assignments and involvement in community partnerships.

Essential Functions:

• Teach assigned courses preparing students for careers in fields related to social work.

• Articulate and model current best practices in teaching, especially related to first generation college students.

• Advise and mentor students.

• Develop and review curriculum for courses in social work, including online courses.

• Demonstrate excellent oral & written communication skills.

• Contributes to support the on-going growth of the graduate social work program.

• Demonstrate a commitment to Christ-centered liberal Arts education by upholding the mission of the College.

• Develop strong collegial relationships with faculty, staff and students

• Develop collaborative relationships with social service organizations/agencies in the New York City area.

Preferred Qualifications:

• Demonstrated research and scholarship and publication;

• Communication and interpersonal skills sufficient to work effectively with a diverse group of students and colleagues;

• Experience in accreditation, student academic advising, committee assignments, professional development activities, and developing community partnerships;

• Experience with a diverse and broad range of clinical practice with individuals, families, and groups;

• Capacity to develop professionally appropriate certificate programs for students, such as CASAC certification.

Benefits:

Nyack College offers a full range of traditional benefits for qualifying employees – medical/dental insurance, disability, life insurance, paid vacation and personal time, mission leave, tuition remission, and retirement savings.

Commitment to Diversity:

Nyack College is committed to building a culturally diverse faculty and a multicultural learning environment. Inquiries are encouraged from candidates who will enrich and contribute to the cultural and ethnic diversity of our college. Nyack College is an Equal Opportunity Employer that seeks a diverse workforce of committed Christians from all racial, ethnic, and socio-economic backgrounds.

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Salary is commensurate with qualifications and experience. Please submit a letter of application outlining your practice and teaching experience, curriculum vitae, three letters of reference, and a completed Faculty Application to:

Dr. DeVonne Allen, Ph.D., LCSW

Chair, Faculty Search Committee

Nyack College Manhattan Campus

2 Washington Street

NY, NY 10004

Submissions may also be e-mailed to:

devonne.allen@nyack.edu