School of Social Work: Assistant Field Education Coordinator

Job Posted: 11/06/2020

Job Type: Part-Time Staff

Location: NYC

School of Social Work

The Assistant Field Education Coordinator assists the Director of Field Education to implement field education program requirements and place students to the field agency. The successful candidate will work closely with agencies and social work students to match them with placement opportunities that are aligned with CSWE accreditation standards and the social work program requirements. The Assistant Field Education Coordinator covers the basic responsibilities of the Director of Field Education in the absence of the Director. This position requires working 30 hours per week.

Specific Responsibilities:

Assist the Director of Field Education to implement field education program requirements and problem-solve difficulties and conflicts in placements should they occur.

Assist the Director by establishing a rapport with partnering field agencies in the Greater New York City area to recruit new agencies to partner with the Field Education program.

Collect, review, and process field education applications, and related forms from BSW Seniors and Generalist Year MSW students.

Meet with Field Education applicants to discuss placement interests, learning needs, and career goals.

Assign eligible students to appropriate agency field placement sites and officially inform students and the Director of Field Education of their placements.

Collect, review, and process all forms related to Field Instructors and Faculty Liaisons (including but not limited to agency visit forms, and evaluations of Faculty Liaisons).

Utilize designated Field Education Software (Intern Placement Tracking – IPT) to collect and manage all forms related to Field Education.

Assist with updating the Field manual.

Collaborate with field faculty and other field coordinators regarding the administration of field tasks and responsibilities.

Attend and participate in departmental faculty meetings and field committees.

Execute other Field Program development tasks as assigned.

Qualifications:

Degree in Social Work preferred, or a relevant discipline

Knowledge of the Social Work profession and practice

Minimum of one to two years related experience or the equivalent combination of education and experience

Excellent interpersonal, oral, written, and communication skills (creative, patient, tactful, and culturally sensitive)

Detail-oriented, multi-tasking, and organizational skills, problem-solving; policy interpretation and implementation skills

Advanced level skills in operating in Microsoft Office, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and familiarization with, or the ability to learn student’s field placement system (Intern Placement Tracking – IPT)

Excellent time management skills with an ability to meet deadlines

Demonstrated ability to operate efficiently in the program, and interact constructively with students, faculty, staff and the professional community

Demonstrated ability to work with and respect all individuals from diverse cultures, ethnicities and race

Experience in an educational environment and working with college students is a plus

To Apply:

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Please submit a cover letter and resume to:

Percelene McLain

Director of Field Education

Nyack College

2 Washington St

New York, NY 10004

via e-mail to percelene.mclain@nyack.edu