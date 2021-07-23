School of Social Work: Administrative Assistant to the Dean
Job Posted: 07/23/2021
Job Type: Staff
Location: NYC
School of Social Work
Nyack College’s School of Social Work has an opening for a full-time Administrative Assistant to the Dean. Reporting to the Dean of the School of Social Work, the successful candidate will assist the Dean in all aspects of the administration of the
School of Social Work.
Duties and responsibilities include distributing general information or other important notices to the students,
faculty, and Nyack Social Work Community; publishing a quarterly newsletter; coordinating and executing School of Social Work events; handling check requisitions; monitoring and ordering office supplies as needed; developing and updating a shared Social Work calendar; assisting and directing students and department faculty with inquiries; and supporting the Dean in other duties as assigned.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree
- Solid understanding of available tools and platforms in social media
- Exceptional written and verbal communication skills
- Facility with G-Suite and Microsoft Office applications
- Strong attention to details and deadlines
- Good interpersonal skills, including phone and interoffice relations
- Ability to work independently, creatively, and strategically
- Commitment to a Christian philosophy of education and the Core Values of the College
To apply:
Please submit a letter of application, resume, and contact information for 3 references to: Dr. Kwi Yun, Dean of School of Social Work, at Kwi.yun@nyack.edu. Position available immediately. Applicants will be considered until the position is filled.