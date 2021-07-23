School of Social Work: Administrative Assistant to the Dean

Job Posted: 07/23/2021

Job Type: Staff

Location: NYC

School of Social Work

Nyack College’s School of Social Work has an opening for a full-time Administrative Assistant to the Dean. Reporting to the Dean of the School of Social Work, the successful candidate will assist the Dean in all aspects of the administration of the

School of Social Work.

Duties and responsibilities include distributing general information or other important notices to the students,

faculty, and Nyack Social Work Community; publishing a quarterly newsletter; coordinating and executing School of Social Work events; handling check requisitions; monitoring and ordering office supplies as needed; developing and updating a shared Social Work calendar; assisting and directing students and department faculty with inquiries; and supporting the Dean in other duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree

Solid understanding of available tools and platforms in social media

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills

Facility with G-Suite and Microsoft Office applications

Strong attention to details and deadlines

Good interpersonal skills, including phone and interoffice relations

Ability to work independently, creatively, and strategically

Commitment to a Christian philosophy of education and the Core Values of the College

To apply:

Please submit a letter of application, resume, and contact information for 3 references to: Dr. Kwi Yun, Dean of School of Social Work, at Kwi.yun@nyack.edu. Position available immediately. Applicants will be considered until the position is filled.