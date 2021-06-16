School of Nursing: Administrative Assistant

Job Posted: 06/16/2021

Job Type: Staff

Location: NYC

School of Nursing

Nyack College’s School of Nursing has an opening for a full-time Administrative Assistant. Reporting to the Dean of the School of Nursing, duties and responsibilities include answering and directing phone calls and in-person inquiries; managing the office calendar; writing and distributing minutes; renewing memberships; ordering supplies; requisitioning checks; generating contracts and pay orders; entering and updating data into various computer systems; maintaining files; assisting with end-of-year event planning; and assisting the Dean and faculty with the completion of other tasks.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree

Working knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Access)

Facility with G-Suite

Strong attention to details and deadlines

Good interpersonal skills, including phone and interoffice relations

Ability to work independently, and multitask in a fast-paced office

Familiarity with computer operations and ability to learn the existing systems

Commitment to a Christian philosophy of education and the Core Values of the College

To apply:

Send a resume, cover letter, and Staff Application to Human Resources at HR@nyack.edu . Position available immediately. Applicants will be considered until the position is filled.