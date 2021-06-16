School of Nursing: Administrative Assistant
Job Posted: 06/16/2021
Job Type: Staff
Location: NYC
School of Nursing
Nyack College’s School of Nursing has an opening for a full-time Administrative Assistant. Reporting to the Dean of the School of Nursing, duties and responsibilities include answering and directing phone calls and in-person inquiries; managing the office calendar; writing and distributing minutes; renewing memberships; ordering supplies; requisitioning checks; generating contracts and pay orders; entering and updating data into various computer systems; maintaining files; assisting with end-of-year event planning; and assisting the Dean and faculty with the completion of other tasks.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree
- Working knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Access)
- Facility with G-Suite
- Strong attention to details and deadlines
- Good interpersonal skills, including phone and interoffice relations
- Ability to work independently, and multitask in a fast-paced office
- Familiarity with computer operations and ability to learn the existing systems
- Commitment to a Christian philosophy of education and the Core Values of the College
To apply:
Send a resume, cover letter, and Staff Application to Human Resources at HR@nyack.edu . Position available immediately. Applicants will be considered until the position is filled.