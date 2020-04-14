School of Education: Administrative Assistant

Job Posted: 04/14/2020

Job Type: Staff

Location: NYC

School of Education

Manhattan Campus’s School of Education has an opening for a part time position (20 hours / week) of Administrative Assistant. Duties and responsibilities include overseeing maintenance of office equipment; answering and directing phone calls; managing the office calendar; writing and distributing minutes; renewing memberships; ordering supplies; requisitioning checks; facilitating clinical placements; entering and updating data into various computer systems; maintaining files; supervising student workers; assisting with end-of-year event planning; assisting professors with the completion of other tasks; and assisting with assessment and accreditation tasks.

Qualifications:

Commitment to a Christian philosophy of education Bachelor’s degree (education experience preferred) Working knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, Access) Strong facility with G-Suite Strong attention to details and deadlines Good interpersonal skills, including phone and interoffice relations Ability to work independently, and to multitask in a fast-paced office Familiarity with computer operations and ability to learn the existing database and interface system

Send cover letter, resume and completed staff application found here Staff Application to

Dr JoAnn Looney, Dean / School of Education

joann.looney@nyack.edu