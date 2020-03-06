Clinical Supervisor – Special Education
Job Posted: 03/06/2020
Job Type: Adjunct Faculty/ Clinical
Location: Manhattan
School of Education
The School of Education, Master’s of Science in Education Program has a clinical supervisor in special education position for the Manhattan campus beginning Fall 2020. Responsibilities include on-site supervision of Nyack College’s teacher candidates in grades 1 – 6 in inclusive or self-contained classrooms.
Qualifications:
1. Commitment to Christian Education and a Christian WorldView
2. Master’s degree in Education
3. Teaching certification in special education
4. Minimum of five years of teaching experience with special populations
5. Supervisory experience
Applicants must submit a curriculum vitae as well as a completed Nyack College faculty employment application which can be downloaded from this webpage. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
Forward to:
Dr. Christine Willard
Director – Master’s of Science in Education – Childhood Education / Special Education
christine.willard@nyack.edu