School of Arts & Sciences: Writing Adjunct Instructor

Job Posted: 4/17/2020

Job Type: Part-time Faculty

Location: New York City

Nyack College School of Arts & Sciences is seeking to hire Adjunct Lecturers to teach College Writing I during the Fall 2020 semester.

College Writing I is devoted to helping students produce, revise, and edit effective prose. The successful candidate will teach students to write an effective essay. The teacher will introduce strategies for creating thesis statements, openings, closings, transitions, supporting middle paragraphs, sentence structures, and appeals to audiences. Students will also learn the rudiments of conducting research using print and electronic sources and of integrating others’ findings into their essays, with appropriate documentation and flow of ideas.

Qualifications:

Earned Master’s degree in English or a related field

College-level teaching experience

Communication and interpersonal skills to work effectively with a diverse group of students and colleagues

Experience teaching English to speakers of other languages, preferred

Commitment to Christian higher education and supportive of the Core Values of the College

Application Instructions: