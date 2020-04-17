School of Arts & Sciences: Writing Adjunct Instructor
Job Posted: 4/17/2020
Job Type: Part-time Faculty
Location: New York City
Nyack College School of Arts & Sciences is seeking to hire Adjunct Lecturers to teach College Writing I during the Fall 2020 semester.
College Writing I is devoted to helping students produce, revise, and edit effective prose. The successful candidate will teach students to write an effective essay. The teacher will introduce strategies for creating thesis statements, openings, closings, transitions, supporting middle paragraphs, sentence structures, and appeals to audiences. Students will also learn the rudiments of conducting research using print and electronic sources and of integrating others’ findings into their essays, with appropriate documentation and flow of ideas.
Qualifications:
- Earned Master’s degree in English or a related field
- College-level teaching experience
- Communication and interpersonal skills to work effectively with a diverse group of students and colleagues
- Experience teaching English to speakers of other languages, preferred
- Commitment to Christian higher education and supportive of the Core Values of the College
Application Instructions:
- Submit cover letter and curriculum vitae to Dr. Kevin Pinkham, Assistant Dean for the School of Arts & Sciences and Associate Professor of English at kevin.pinkham@nyack.edu
- Review of applications begins immediately and continues until the necessary position is filled
- CVs will be kept on hand for future reference should other opportunities and course work become available