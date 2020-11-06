School of Arts & Sciences: Science Adjunct Instructor

Job Posted: 11/06/2020

Job Type: Part-time Faculty

Location: New York City

Nyack College School of Arts & Sciences is seeking to hire an Adjunct Lecturer to teach Science courses. Courses to be taught include Genetics Seminary, General Biology, Organic Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry, and Essentials of Chemistry.

Courses includes laboratory, lecture, and recitation components. The adjunct lecturer will regularly communicate with the Department Chair regarding students’ ongoing progress and submit final course grades in a timely manner.

Qualifications:

Earned Master’s degree in Biology, Chemistry or a related field

College-level teaching experience

Communication and interpersonal skills to work effectively with a diverse group of students and colleagues

Commitment to Christian higher education and supportive of the Core Values of the College

Application Instructions: