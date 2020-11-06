School of Arts & Sciences: Science Adjunct Instructor
Job Posted: 11/06/2020
Job Type: Part-time Faculty
Location: New York City
Nyack College School of Arts & Sciences is seeking to hire an Adjunct Lecturer to teach Science courses. Courses to be taught include Genetics Seminary, General Biology, Organic Chemistry, Inorganic Chemistry, and Essentials of Chemistry.
Courses includes laboratory, lecture, and recitation components. The adjunct lecturer will regularly communicate with the Department Chair regarding students’ ongoing progress and submit final course grades in a timely manner.
Qualifications:
- Earned Master’s degree in Biology, Chemistry or a related field
- College-level teaching experience
- Communication and interpersonal skills to work effectively with a diverse group of students and colleagues
- Commitment to Christian higher education and supportive of the Core Values of the College
Application Instructions:
- Submit cover letter and curriculum vitae to Dr. Jacqueline Washington, Department Chair and Professor of Biology, at jacqueline.washington@nyack.edu
- Review of applications begins immediately and continues until the necessary position is filled
- CVs will be kept on hand for future reference should other opportunities and course work become available