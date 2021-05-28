School of Arts & Sciences: Language Adjunct Instructor (Italian or French)

Job Posted: 5/28/2021
Job Type: Part-time Faculty
Location: New York City

Nyack College School of Arts & Sciences is seeking to hire an Adjunct Lecturer to teach language courses.  Courses to be taught include Elementary and Intermediate Italian or French.

Qualifications:

  • Earned Master’s degree in the target language or a related field
  • College-level teaching experience
  • Communication and interpersonal skills to work effectively with a diverse group of students and colleagues
  • Commitment to Christian higher education and supportive of the Core Values of the College

Application Instructions:

  • Submit cover letter and curriculum vitae to Dr. Kevin Pinkham, Assistant Dean, at kevin.pinkham@nyack.edu
  • Review of applications begins immediately and continues until the necessary position is filled
  • CVs will be kept on hand for future reference should other opportunities and course work become available

 

By Karen Davie | May 28, 2021 | Job Postings |

