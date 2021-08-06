Registrar’s Office: Institutional Registrar

Job Posted: 8/6/2021

Job Type: Administrative Faculty

Location: NYC

Registrar’s Office

The Office of the Registrar has an opening for the position of Institutional Registrar. Reporting directly to the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, as the head of the Division of Academic Records, the Institutional Registrar oversees the Associate Registrar and Assistant Registrars. The Institutional Registrar sits on the Academic Administrative Council and various committees as needed and is responsible for the implementation of policies and procedures in the area of academic records and programs.

Duties and responsibilities include overseeing all Registrar functions for undergraduate and graduate programs; planning and implementing registration periods; overseeing the management of the student information system; editing the College catalog; preparing enrollment and compliance reports; developing policies and procedures to continually support academic programs and registration processes; and participating in the planning and execution of graduation activities.

Qualifications:

1. Masters degree preferred, with at least 3 years higher education experience, preferably in the area of academic records and/or program maintenance

2. Experience with student information systems and proficiency with Microsoft Word, Excel, and Google Workspace

3. Excellent leadership and organizational skills

4. Strong managerial skills

5. Excellent oral and written skills

6. Ability to conduct high-profile meetings and presentations

7. An understanding of and personal commitment to the Core Values of Nyack College

To apply:

Send a cover letter, resume and Faculty Application (available here) to:

Human Resources

Nyack College

2 Washington Street

New York, NY 10004

Via e-mail to HR@nyack.edu. Applicants will be considered until the position is filled.