Office of the Provost: Executive Assistant to the Provost - Nyack College

Job Posted: 08/04/2022

Job Type: Staff

Location: NYC

Office of the Provost

Nyack College’s Office of the Provost has an opening for a full-time Executive Assistant to the Provost. Reporting directly to the Provost, the successful candidate will provide administrative oversight and assistant to the Provost’s Office.

Duties and responsibilities include handling correspondence, phone, travel arrangements, mail, and calendar; preparing and distributing meeting minutes; assisting with the preparation of documents and presentations; maintaining files; receiving visitors; assisting with travel and accommodation arrangements for the Board of Trustee meetings; assisting in planning, organizing , and executing special events; coordinating and arranging food and beverages related to hospitality; and supporting the Provost in other duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree

10 years administrative experience

Proficient in Google Workspace and Microsoft Office applications

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Flexible, accurate, organized, dependable and efficient; ability to work with a minimum of supervision; attentive to detail

Awareness of the general values, objectives, status and confidentiality of the various activities directed by the Provost and other executives in this support area

Ability to establish and maintain effective relationships with key internal and external personnel

Personal commitment to the Core Values of the College

To apply:

Please submit a cover letter, resume, and Staff Application to HR@nyack.edu. Position available immediately. Applicants will be considered until the position is filled.