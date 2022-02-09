New Semester, New WNYK Interns! - Nyack College

New Semester, New WNYK Interns!
We are so excited to start a new semester at our downtown New York City location! We have four amazing Nyack College student interns ready to bring you fresh content every week. Hanna, an international student from Peru, is a returning student intern. Owen, from New York City, and Miles, from California, are also returning interns. Melani, is a new spring intern from Indonesia, and we’re so excited to welcome her to WNYK Warrior Radio. Hit that “listen live” tab and support our wonderful student interns.