New School Year, New Studio, New Interns at WNYK!
WNYK was so excited to welcome our Fall 2021 student interns into our new studio in downtown Manhattan! We have a great group here at Warrior Radio and we’re so glad to get started. Hanna is an international student from Peru, whereas Owen was born and raised right here in NYC! Miles, from California, and Julieanna, a Texan, are both members of our Warrior Athletics Program. We have a diverse group of interns, and we have a diverse playlist. Be sure to tune in all semester at https://www.nyack.edu/wnyk