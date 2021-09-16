New School Year, New Studio, New Interns at WNYK!

Nyack College and Alliance Theological Seminary are hosting a comprehensive evaluation visit for reaffirmation of accreditation by the ATS Commission on Accrediting on September 20-24, 2021. The purpose of this visit is to verify that the school meets all applicable Commission Standards of Accreditation. Comments regarding how well the school meets those standards and/or generally demonstrate educational quality may be sent to the ATS Director of Commission Information Services at least two weeks before the visit. Comments may also or instead be sent in writing to Constance Diggs, Director of Academic Affairs and Liaison to the Association of Theological Schools at constance.diggs@nyack.edu. All comments will be shared with the onsite evaluation committee.