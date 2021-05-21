Job Posted: 5/21/2021

Job Type: Faculty

Location: NYC

The School of Nursing at Nyack College invites applications for a full-time 9-month tenure track position for an Assistant Professor of Nursing for Fall 2021. Nyack College is an undergraduate and graduate-level liberal arts college committed to Christian higher education and educating a diverse student body within major urban centers. The New York City campus is located in a brand new facility overlooking the scenic views of the Hudson River in Battery Park NY.

The vision of Nyack’s School of Nursing is to send Christian nurses into the world to show Christ’s love as they meet the healthcare needs of others. Our mission is to educate, encourage, equip, connect, and mobilize Christian nurses to practice in communities around the world.

Nyack College offers a full range of traditional benefits for qualifying employees such as: flexible work schedules, medical/dental insurance, paid vacation and personal time, mission leave opportunities, tuition reimbursement and retirement savings.

Assistant Professor Responsibilities:

Teach 24 undergraduate-level credits per year including both didactic and clinical instruction

Academic advisement and mentoring

Engagement in scholarship, research, and service learning

Serve on departmental, school, and college committees

Attend institution and department faculty meetings

Participate in professional leadership activities such as membership in professional organizations

Preferred Qualifications:

Earned PhD in nursing or equivalent

Current NYS professional nursing license (RN)

Experience with didactic and clinical instruction

Demonstrate the potential for an active and productive program of research

Demonstrate emerging professional leadership skills

Application Instructions:

Complete the Nyack College Faculty Application

Applications must include: a statement of interest, curriculum vitae, and at least three professional references. Include name, title, e-mail and telephone number for each reference.

Official transcript (upon request)

For more information about this position: contact Dr. Inseon Hwang, Dean at School of Nursing and Chair of the search committee at inseon.hwang@nyack.edu

Application review is immediate and ongoing. Candidate interview will require a brief teaching presentation.