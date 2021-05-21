Job Posted: 05/21/2021

Job Type: Part-Time Staff

Location: NYC

The School of Nursing at Nyack College invites applications for a part-time nursing lab manager for Fall 2021. The Nursing Lab Manager will teach lab and simulation instruction.

Nyack College is an undergraduate and graduate-level liberal arts college committed to Christian higher education and educating a diverse student body within major urban centers. The New York City campus is located in a brand new facility overlooking the scenic views of the Hudson River in Battery Park NY.

The vision of Nyack’s School of Nursing is to send Christian nurses into the world to show Christ’s love as they meet the healthcare needs of others. Our mission is to educate, encourage, equip, connect, and mobilize Christian nurses to practice in communities around the world.

Nursing Lab Manager Responsibilities:

Teach nursing skills and health assessment in the nursing lab

Operate and program patient scenarios and computer software for patient simulations

Orient new faculty/staff to lab procedures, operation of equipment, and simulation instruction

Coordinate lab and simulation schedules

Inventory, organize, secure, manage, and maintain all supplies and equipment for the lab

Maintain simulation equipment and develop scenarios to support nursing curriculum

Preferred Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in nursing

Current NYS professional nursing license (RN)

Simulation education experience

A certified simulation educator and a member of simulation professional organization

Application Instructions:

Complete the Nyack College Faculty Application

Applications must include: a statement of interest, curriculum vitae, and at least three professional references. Include name, title, and e-mail and telephone number for each reference.

For more information about this position: contact Dr. Inseon Hwang, Dean at School of Nursing at inseon.hwang@nyack.edu

Application review will begin immediately.