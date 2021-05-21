School of Nursing: Adjunct Faculty

Job Posted: 05/21/2021

Job Type: Part-time Faculty

Location: NYC

The School of Nursing at Nyack College invites applications for adjunct faculty to teach in our baccalaureate nursing program. Instructors in medical surgical, pediatrics, maternity, and mental health nursing are encouraged to apply. Adjunct faculty may teach classroom, clinical, and simulation instruction based on their specialty nursing areas.

Nyack College is an undergraduate and graduate-level liberal arts college committed to Christian higher education and educating a diverse student body within major urban centers. The New York City campus is located in a brand new facility overlooking the scenic views of the Hudson River in Battery Park NY.

The vision of Nyack’s School of Nursing is to send Christian nurses into the world to show Christ’s love as they meet the healthcare needs of others. Our mission is to educate, encourage, equip, connect, and mobilize Christian nurses to practice in communities around the world.

Qualifications:

Earned Master’s degree in nursing or a related field

Current NYS professional nursing license (RN)

Minimum of 2-4 years continuous clinical nursing/experience in area of specialization

Application Instructions:

Complete the Nyack College Faculty Application

Applications must include: a statement of interest, curriculum vitae, and at least three professional references. Include name, title, e-mail and telephone number for each reference.

Official transcript (upon request)

For more information about this position: contact Dr. Inseon Hwang, Dean of School of Nursing at inseon.hwang@nyack.edu