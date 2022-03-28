Marketing & Communications: Assistant to the Vice President - Nyack College

Marketing & Communications: Assistant to the Vice President
Job Posted: 3/28/2022
Job Type: Staff
Location: NYC
Marketing & Communications
Nyack College’s Marketing and Communications department has an opening for a full-time Assistant to the Vice President. The successful candidate will assist the Vice President with marketing college academic programs and communicating a uniform message and brand for the insitution.
Duties and responsibilities include handling correspondence, mail, and calendar; maintaining files; monitoring budget and expenditures; coordinating team meetings, agendas, and minutes; coordinating ad placement; managing organization and access to logos, guides, specs, photo, and other shared media assets; coordinating production of promotional pieces; and supporting the Vice President in other duties as assigned.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree
- Broad knowledge of and significant work experience in the areas of higher education marketing or communications
- Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, team-oriented and goal-centered environment
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills
- Excellent organizational skills and attentive to detail
- Exhibits a high energy level and enthusiasm for Nyack
- Sympatheic with the objectives of the Christian & Missionary Alliance
To apply:
Please submit a cover letter, resume, and Staff Application to HR@nyack.edu. Position available immediately. Applicants will be considered until the position is filled.