Marketing & Communications: Assistant to the Vice President - Nyack College

Job Posted: 3/28/2022
Job Type: Staff
Location: NYC

Marketing & Communications

Nyack College’s Marketing and Communications department has an opening for a full-time Assistant to the Vice President. The successful candidate will assist the Vice President with marketing college academic programs and communicating a uniform message and brand for the insitution.

Duties and responsibilities include handling correspondence, mail, and calendar; maintaining files; monitoring budget and expenditures; coordinating team meetings, agendas, and minutes; coordinating ad placement; managing organization and access to logos, guides, specs, photo, and other shared media assets; coordinating production of promotional pieces; and supporting the Vice President in other duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree
  • Broad knowledge of and significant work experience in the areas of higher education marketing or communications
  • Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, team-oriented and goal-centered environment
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills
  • Excellent organizational skills and attentive to detail
  • Exhibits a high energy level and enthusiasm for Nyack
  • Sympatheic with the objectives of the Christian & Missionary Alliance

To apply:

Please submit a cover letter, resume, and Staff Application to HR@nyack.edu.  Position available immediately.  Applicants will be considered until the position is filled.

