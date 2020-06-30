“I Can’t Breathe” – A Christian Response to Racial Injustice Panel – Book List

Color of Compromise: The Truth about the American Church’s Complicity in Racism by Jemar Tisby

The Color of Compromise gives a detailed view of how the American church helped to create and perpetuate racist ideas and systems.

Roadmap to Reconciliation 2.0: Moving Communities into Unity, Wholeness, and Justice by Brenda Salter-McNeil

Roadmap to Reconciliation gives its readers practical steps to fight against injustice and inequality in the world we live in.

Rediscipling the White Church: From Cheap Diversity to True Solidarity by David Swanson

Rediscipling the White Church argues that before white churches pursue diversity, they should examine the faulty foundation that led to segregated churches.

Right Color, Wrong Culture – Bryan Loritts

This book is a necessary for White churches who want to intentionally hire African American or other minority staff. It will help you hire for true diversity and not just assimilation.

The Elusive Dream – Korie Edwards

A case study on the majority culture Church that intentionally hires a minority lead pastor but still leaves the power in the hands of the majority culture.

White Awake – Daniel Hill

Written by a White pastor who tells of his journey towards understanding the privilege that comes with being White, particularly, White and male in America and how the Lord has opened his eyes to his privilege.

The New Jim Crow – Michelle Alexander

Michelle Alexander gives a compelling account about how mass incarceration and the justice system is laced with racist policies and has become the way that the legal system continues to enslave Black men.

Aliens in the Promised Land: Why Minority Leadership is Overlooked in White Christian Churches and Institutions – Anthony B. Bradley

Bradley compiles the stories of Black, Latino, and Asian leaders that tell of their struggles with racism in the Church and in institutions of higher education.

The Prophetic Lament – Soong-Chan Rah

This book speaks to the need for the cry for justice to rise prophetically out of the corporate lament over injustice.

Divided by Faith: Evangelical Religion and the Problem of Race in America – Michael Emerson and Christian Smith

Free At Last? The Gospel in the African-American Experience – Carl F. Ellis Jr.

The Autobiography of Malcolm X (republished many times since 1965)

The Myth of Equality: Uncovering the Roots of Injustice and Privilege – Ken Wytsma,