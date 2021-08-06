Job Posted: 8/6/2021

Job Type: Staff

Location: NYC

Nyack College’s Office of Graduate Admissions has an opening for the position of Graduate Admissions Associate.

The successful candidate will be results-oriented, energetic and personable. The Admissions Associate will enjoy telling Nyack’s unique story to prospective students, engaging people that express interest in Nyack, and representing the identity, character, and mission of Nyack with excellence.

The primary position objective is to recruit, counsel, and enroll prospective students into graduate programs. Duties and responsibilities include assisting students through the enrollment process; one-on-one counseling to diverse populations in person, over the phone, and in writing; coordinating and executing open house events and campus tours; and maintaining in-depth knowledge of program and degree requirements.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree required, Master’s Degree preferred Experience in sales or customer service with excellent communication skills Outgoing, positive, and professional in all settings Ability to relate to a diverse population Driven to meet and exceed goals Attentive to detail with excellent organizational skills and a strong work ethic An understanding of and commitment to the Core Values of Nyack College

Application Instructions:

Send a cover letter, resume and completed Staff Application (available for download at http://www.nyack.edu/jobs) to:

Human Resources

Nyack College

2 Washington St

New York, NY 10004

via e-mail to HR@nyack.edu. Applicants will be considered until the position is filled.