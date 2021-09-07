Job Posted: 9/7/2021

Job Type: Staff

Location: NYC

Nyack College’s Office of Admissions has an opening for the position of Director of Undergraduate Admissions.

The successful candidate will be results-oriented, energetic and personable. The Director of Undergraduate Admissions will lead a team that enjoys telling Nyack’s unique story to prospective undergraduate students, engaging people that express interest in Nyack, and representing the identity, character, and mission of Nyack College with excellence.

The primary position objective is to directly supervise and coordinate activities of a team of undergraduate Admissions Associates. Each member of the team recruits, counsels, and enrolls prospective students into Nyack College. Duties and responsibilities include monitoring team members’ performance to ensure that goals are met; hiring, training, and evaluating personnel; working across departments to develop methods and procedures to increase enrollment, expand markets, and promote the College; preparing key data reports for management; attending marketing and networking events; and assisting the team with difficult or complicated duties.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree required, Master’s Degree preferred Demonstrated successful experience in sales or customer service with excellent oral and written communication skills Ability to influence and inspire an admissions team to perform their jobs effectively and reach their goals Ambitious, outgoing, enthusiastic, persistent, and professional in all settings Ability to relate to a diverse population with sensitivity, diplomacy, and discretion Driven to meet and exceed goals Attentive to detail with excellent organizational skills and a strong work ethic An understanding of and commitment to the Core Values of Nyack College

Application Instructions:

Send a cover letter, resume and completed Staff Application (available for download at http://www.nyack.edu/jobs) to:

Human Resources

Nyack College

2 Washington St

New York, NY 10004