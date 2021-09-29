Job Posted: 9/29/2021

Job Type: Administrative Faculty

Location: Remote

The Academic Affairs division of the institution has an opening for the position of Director of Institutional Research. Reporting directly to the Director of Assessment, the Director of Institutional Research provides leadership for the office of Institutional Research and supports the assessment activities of the institution. The Director of Institutional Research is tasked with collecting, organizing, analyzing, and reporting on institutional data and indicators of effectiveness to internal and external stakeholders.

Duties and responsibilities include providing information of a general nature about the institution and its environment through the publication of a variety of documents (e.g., Fact Book, Trend Book); ensuring that all reports to external constituencies are submitted in an accurate and timely fashion (e.g., reports to the US Dept of Ed, NY Dept of Ed, accreditation agencies, NCAA, college guide publishers, educational associations, and grant agencies); providing data to internal administrative units in an accurate and timely fashion (e.g., extracting enrollment data, conducting surveys and selected evaluations/assessments, compiling data, and reporting the results in accordance with a regularly established schedule); building and maintaining a warehouse of regularly reported data and resolving any apparent discrepancies for varied data requests; collaborating with internal and external individuals to confirm data and reporting requirements, to purchase and customize research instruments from vendors, and to engage survey/assessment respondents for maximum participation; and, performing other data-driven duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

Master’s Degree in a relevant field Demonstrated competence with statistical analysis and in the design and implementation of various research and analysis tools Understanding of current assessment models and quantitative analysis and survey methodology Excellent interpersonal, verbal, written and oral presentation skills Excellent computer skills, including aptitude with standard educational and business software applications such as Excel/Sheets, SPSS, and survey software Aptitude to work independently and be self-directed as well as work collegially as a part of a team Sympathetic with the objectives of the Christian & Missionary Alliance Highly motivated with a strong work ethic Highly organized with planning and managerial skills, ability to multi-task and to prioritize Demonstrated problem-solving skills with excellent attention to detail and follow-through Ability to work effectively and collegially with faculty and staff

Application Instructions:

Send a cover letter, resume and completed Faculty Application (available for download at http://www.nyack.edu/jobs) to:

Human Resources

Nyack College

2 Washington St

New York, NY 10004