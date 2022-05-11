Director of Information Technology - Nyack College

Job Posted: 5/11/2022

Job Type: Staff

Location: NYC

Information Technology

Nyack College’s Information Technology department has an opening for a full-time Director of Information Technology. The successful candidate will plan, direct, and coordinate activities related to electronic data processing, information systems, systems analysis, and computer programming.

Duties and responsibilities include supervising the employees within the Information Technology department; overseeing the help desk ticket system; consulting with internal personnel and vendors to evaluate and recommend technology solutions to meet operating objectives; directing daily operations of the department; keeping abreast of advances in technology; providing for data security and control; evaluating technology needs and recommending improvements; monitoring and controling budgetary expenditures; purchasing equipment; and performing other duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree required, Master’s degree preferred

5-7 years of supervisory experience

Familiarity with higher education technology systems, preferred

Broad knowledge of hardware and software solutions

Logical thinking and reasoning to identify strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems

Strong interpersonal, communication, and customer service skills

Excellent organizational skills and attentive to detail

Commitment to embracing and modeling a Christian worldview in sympathy with the mission and core values of the institution and the objectives of the Christian & Missionary Alliance

To apply:

Please submit a cover letter, resume, and Staff Application to HR@nyack.edu. Position available immediately. Applicants will be considered until the position is filled.