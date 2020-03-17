3/17/2020: An Update From the President

Faculty, Staff and Students:

We have decided that Nyack College and Alliance Theological Seminary will deliver our academic program using on-line delivery methods for the remainder of the 2020 Spring semester. Along with this decision, we are announcing the postponement of our commencement exercises with a new date to be announced as soon as possible.

We are making and communicating this decision understanding many other decisions remain to be finalized. Making this decision now allows you to plan. It also allows Nyack and ATS to begin making necessary adjustments to our program. Decisions about a new commencement date, about summer school and about other activities will be made and communicated in the days to come.

While all of this brings disruption and perhaps even disappointment, may I remind us all that Nyack and ATS exist to prepare men and women to take the good news of the Gospel to all the world. In other words, everything we do should be a preparation for a time like this. This is a time for us to speak words and to perform acts that give life and hope to those around us.

Stay tuned for additional updates and announcements which we will communicate as decisions are made and as information becomes available. The executive team is praying for you all.

Sincerely,

Michael G. Scales, Ed.D.

President