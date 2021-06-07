Athletics: Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach
Job Posted: 6/7/2021
Job Type: Part-Time Staff
Location: Jersey City, NJ
The Nyack College Athletic Department seeks a candidate to fill the part-time staff position of Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach in Jersey City, NJ.
Duties and responsibilities include:
- Helps the Head Coach develop and implement a sound and effective basketball philosophy.
- Participates in the identification, evaluation and recruitment of potential basketball student-athletes, requires extensive travel
- Prepares scouting reports and game plans. Analyzes opponents and Nyack personnel on film.
- Directs and coordinates with assistant coaches, practice schedules and meetings.
- Monitors the academic progress of assigned basketball student-athletes in the program.
- Coordinates the physical development of each student-athlete through appropriate condition, strength and practice sessions.
- Assists in the recruitment, employment and evaluation of assistant basketball coaches.
- Advises and counsels student-athletes academically, athletically and socially.
- May represent the College at Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference meetings.
- Assists in the coordination of travel arrangements for road trips.
- Represents themselves and their faith as a Christian Coach.
- Supports the mission and vision of the College and respects the College’s Christian tradition.
- Performs other related duties as assigned.
Requirements:
- Thorough knowledge of the principles and practices of collegiate basketball.
- Knowledge of the rules and regulations of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II and the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference as they pertain to collegiate basketball preferred.
- Coaching and playing experience at the collegiate level, preferred.
- Demonstrated success in coaching basketball and recruiting quality student-athletes.
- Able to demonstrate knowledge of the techniques, fundamentals and drills associated with basketball.
- Able to establish and maintain effective working relationships with administration, colleagues, student-athletes and subordinates.
- Ability to analyze strengths and weaknesses of the basketball program and develop problem-solving solutions.
- Possesses high energy level, strong work ethic, and a positive attitude.
- Good organizational and communication skills.
- Ability to represent the philosophy of Nyack College to alumni, members of the Nyack community, the media and prospective students.
- Skilled in the use of a personal computer and Microsoft Office Suite and film editing.
To Apply:
Please submit a resume and cover letter to the attention of:
Rashidi Aikens
Head Coach, Women’s Basketball
Nyack College
150 Bay St
Jersey City, NJ 07302
via email to rashidi.aikens@nyack.edu
The finalist will need to pass a background check and have a pastor’s recommendation before receiving a noncontingent written employment offer.