Athletics: Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach

Job Posted: 6/7/2021
Job Type: Part-Time Staff
Location: Jersey City, NJ

The Nyack College Athletic Department seeks a candidate to fill the part-time staff position of Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach in Jersey City, NJ.

Duties and responsibilities include:

  • Helps the Head Coach develop and implement a sound and effective basketball philosophy.
  • Participates in the identification, evaluation and recruitment of potential basketball student-athletes, requires extensive travel
  • Prepares scouting reports and game plans. Analyzes opponents and Nyack personnel on film.
  • Directs and coordinates with assistant coaches, practice schedules and meetings.
  • Monitors the academic progress of assigned basketball student-athletes in the program.
  • Coordinates the physical development of each student-athlete through appropriate condition, strength and practice sessions.
  • Assists in the recruitment, employment and evaluation of assistant basketball coaches.
  • Advises and counsels student-athletes academically, athletically and socially.
  • May represent the College at Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference meetings.
  • Assists in the coordination of travel arrangements for road trips.
  • Represents themselves and their faith as a Christian Coach.
  • Supports the mission and vision of the College and respects the College’s Christian tradition.
  • Performs other related duties as assigned.

Requirements:

  • Thorough knowledge of the principles and practices of collegiate basketball.
  • Knowledge of the rules and regulations of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II and the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference as they pertain to collegiate basketball preferred.
  • Coaching and playing experience at the collegiate level, preferred.
  • Demonstrated success in coaching basketball and recruiting quality student-athletes.
  • Able to demonstrate knowledge of the techniques, fundamentals and drills associated with basketball.
  • Able to establish and maintain effective working relationships with administration,  colleagues, student-athletes and subordinates.
  • Ability to analyze strengths and weaknesses of the basketball program and develop problem-solving solutions.
  • Possesses high energy level, strong work ethic, and a positive attitude.
  • Good organizational and communication skills.
  • Ability to represent the philosophy of Nyack College to alumni, members of the Nyack community, the media and prospective students.
  • Skilled in the use of a personal computer and Microsoft Office Suite and film editing.

To Apply:

Please submit a resume and cover letter to the attention of:

Rashidi Aikens

Head Coach, Women’s Basketball

Nyack College

150 Bay St

Jersey City, NJ 07302

via email to rashidi.aikens@nyack.edu

The finalist will need to pass a background check and have a pastor’s recommendation before receiving a noncontingent written employment offer.

By Karen Davie | June 7, 2021 | Job Postings |

Previous

Student Development: Graduate Assistant-Residence Coordinator