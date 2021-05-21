Athletics: Assistant Athletic Trainer
Job Posted: 5/21/2021
Job Type: Staff
Location: Jersey City, NJ
Assistant Athletic Trainer for Sports Medicine
Nyack College is a NCAA Division II institution and a member of the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) with an Athletic Department located in Jersey City, NJ. Nyack College is looking to hire a highly and self-motivated Athletic Trainer who is professional, enthusiastic, and has a desire to work in a fast-paced, multi-disciplinary environment. The successful candidate must have a dedicated life of faith as a Christian, with the expectations of working in a Christian College environment. The position begins on August 1, 2021 and functions during 11 months of each academic year.
Essential Duties & Responsibilities: Work under the direction and supervision of the Head Athletic Trainer in all aspects of the day-to-day operations of the Sports Medicine Department. This includes, but is not limited to:
- Prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation of its 12 NCAA Division II athletic teams.
- Willing to travel for practice and game coverage. Evening and weekend hours required with some holiday hours as well.
- Supervising athletic training students and student workers.
- Maintaining up-to-date injury documentation and treatment records.
- Excellent written and verbal communications skills.
- Strong organizational and time management skills.
- Ability to take direction, demonstrates good communication and interpersonal skills.
- Ability to work as a team member with the ability to motivate and work with students, peers, and supervisors.
- Administration of other duties as needed.
Minimum Qualifications:
- Candidates must be supportive of Nyack College’s core values, statement of faith and lifestyle expectations.
- Bachelor’s Degree in Athletic Training or closely related field.
- BOC Certification.
- New York State licensed or eligible.
- New Jersey licensed or eligible.
- CPR/AED certified.
Application Instructions:
Please include a cover letter, resume, statement of faith and a list of three references to Penny Foland, Head Athletic Trainer (penny.foland@nyack.edu)
Applications will be accepted immediately and will continue until the position is filled.