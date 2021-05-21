Athletics: Assistant Athletic Trainer

Job Posted: 5/21/2021

Job Type: Staff

Location: Jersey City, NJ

Assistant Athletic Trainer for Sports Medicine

Nyack College is a NCAA Division II institution and a member of the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference (CACC) with an Athletic Department located in Jersey City, NJ. Nyack College is looking to hire a highly and self-motivated Athletic Trainer who is professional, enthusiastic, and has a desire to work in a fast-paced, multi-disciplinary environment. The successful candidate must have a dedicated life of faith as a Christian, with the expectations of working in a Christian College environment. The position begins on August 1, 2021 and functions during 11 months of each academic year.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities: Work under the direction and supervision of the Head Athletic Trainer in all aspects of the day-to-day operations of the Sports Medicine Department. This includes, but is not limited to:

Prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation of its 12 NCAA Division II athletic teams.

Willing to travel for practice and game coverage. Evening and weekend hours required with some holiday hours as well.

Supervising athletic training students and student workers.

Maintaining up-to-date injury documentation and treatment records.

Excellent written and verbal communications skills.

Strong organizational and time management skills.

Ability to take direction, demonstrates good communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work as a team member with the ability to motivate and work with students, peers, and supervisors.

Administration of other duties as needed.

Minimum Qualifications:

Candidates must be supportive of Nyack College’s core values, statement of faith and lifestyle expectations.

Bachelor’s Degree in Athletic Training or closely related field.

BOC Certification.

New York State licensed or eligible.

New Jersey licensed or eligible.

CPR/AED certified.

Application Instructions:

Please include a cover letter, resume, statement of faith and a list of three references to Penny Foland, Head Athletic Trainer (penny.foland@nyack.edu)

Applications will be accepted immediately and will continue until the position is filled.