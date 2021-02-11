Job Posted: 2/11/2021

Job Type: Faculty

Location: NYC

The School of Bible and Christian Ministry invites applications for a full-time, 9-month tenure track position for an Assistant Professor of Pastoral Ministry. Nyack’s Pastoral Ministries department equips men and women to successfully serve the church and not-for-profit organizations locally and globally. The department also prepares students to be ministers in the workplace in any professional context. Preparation focuses on well-rounded development of students in the areas of attitude, knowledge, and skill so that they are equipped with the following:

an understanding of their unique calling and gifting,

the ability to lead with a servant’s heart,

a deep understanding of the Bible,

healthy emotional, physical, and relational habits,

spiritual maturity and passion, and

the desire to apply biblical principles to every area of their life.

Nyack College is an undergraduate and graduate-level liberal arts college committed to Christian higher education and educating a diverse study body within a major urban center. The campus is located in a brand-new facility overlooking the scenic views of the Hudson River in Battery Park, NY.

Assistant Professor Responsibilities:

Reporting to the Vice President and Dean of Alliance Theological Seminary and the School of Bible and Christian Ministry, this position will not only include teaching responsibilities, but also leadership and administrative responsibilities related to Department Chair of Pastoral Ministries. Position will begin in August of 2021.

All teaching & responsibilities associated with 4 courses per semester (12 credits/semester; 24 credits/annually);

Holding regular office hours and advising students (3 days a week, 9 month contract);

Participating in School and Institutional committee meetings;

Developing curriculum, overseeing budget, scheduling courses and other department duties related to the successful administration of a college level degree program;

Evaluating course content, evaluating classroom performance of faculty;

Developing library holdings, performing various departmental duties including speaking and public relations activities;

Recruiting full-time faculty and adjuncts needed to staff department.

Qualifications and Skills:

PhD or DMin desired; MDiv. or its equivalent required

Christian & Missionary Alliance License and Ordination; 10 years ministry experience, desired

Required gifts of teaching, preaching, leadership, administration, and mercy

Required skills of expository preaching, leadership, Kingdom ministry skills

Familiarity with models of counseling, Divine Healing, Power Encounter, Evangelism, Church Planting, Community Development

Application Instructions: