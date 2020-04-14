Assistant Professor of Childhood Education

Job Posted: 4/14/2020

Job Type: Faculty

Location: NYC

The Department of Childhood Education at Nyack College, Manhattan Campus seeks applicants for the tenure-track position of Assistant Professor in Childhood Education beginning Fall 2020.

Nyack is an undergraduate and graduate-level liberal arts college committed to Christian higher education and educating a diverse student body within major urban centers. The New York City campus is located in a brand new facility with overlooking scenic views of Battery Park and the Hudson River.

The successful candidate will embrace and model a Christian worldview, have expertise in culturally responsive pedagogy and in inclusive practice, child development, elementary curriculum and accreditation. The successful candidate will also pursue a program of scholarly research and publication and participate in the faculty governance system.

Qualifications:

Required: An earned Ph.D. or Ed.D. in elementary education or a related field is required. Exceptional ABD candidates with a firm completion date will be considered.

Preferred:

Demonstrated effectiveness in college teaching (face to face / online).

Demonstrated experience in accreditation and course and program assessment.

Experience teaching in urban inclusive education settings.

The ability to work collaboratively with a variety of stakeholders and to advocate on behalf of candidates within Christian and public schools.

Knowledge of school and community-based programs and experience building partnerships in diverse communities is highly desirable.

Essential Functions:

Demonstrate a commitment to Christ-centered liberal arts education by upholding the mission of the College.

Teach assigned courses preparing students for careers in fields related to childhood education (face to face / online).

Articulate and model current best practices in college-level teaching, especially related to first generation college students.

Advise and mentor students.

Supervise teacher candidates in inclusive contexts.

Demonstrate excellent oral & written communication skills.

Develop strong collegial relationships with faculty, staff and students.

Develop collaborative relationships with Christian, public and private schools in the New York City area.

Benefits:

Nyack College offers a full range of traditional benefits for qualifying employees – medical/dental insurance, disability, life insurance, paid vacation and personal time, mission leave, tuition remission, and retirement savings.

Commitment to Diversity:

Nyack College is committed to building a culturally diverse faculty and a multicultural learning environment. Inquiries are encouraged from candidates who will enrich and contribute to the cultural and ethnic diversity of our college. Nyack College is an Equal Opportunity Employer that seeks a diverse workforce of committed Christians from all racial, ethnic, and socio-economic backgrounds.

The candidate will be required to submit a cover letter describing the candidate’s qualifications for the position, a completed Faculty Application, CV, a sample of recent relevant scholarly work, and full contact information for three references to

Dr. JoAnn Looney, Dean, School of Education at joann.looney@nyack.edu.

