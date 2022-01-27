Assistant or Associate Professor of Marriage & Family Therapy - Nyack College

Job Posted: 01/27/2022

Job Type: Faculty

Location: NYC

Nyack College invites applications for an Assistant or Associate Professor position to teach in its COAMFTE accredited Marriage and Family Therapy Program. Nyack College is a multi-cultural institution that represents the beautiful tapestry of diversity found in the New York City Metropolitan Area. The MFT program invites applicants who wish to join a growing student body and faculty of diversity. Distinctives of the Program include a focus on self-of-the-therapist training, spiritual integration of clinical work and Clinical Observation as part of the student Internship requirement (where students observe faculty conducting therapy from behind one-way mirrors). As a Christian institution, applicants are sought who are respectful and supportive of that spiritual world-view. More information about the school and Program may be found at https://www.nyack.edu/site/ma-marriage-and-family-therapy/

Qualifications

Doctoral degree in Marriage and Family Therapy or in a closely related field (strongly prefer graduate of a COAMFTE-accredited program); AAMFT Approved Supervisor or Supervision Candidate, license-eligible in New York State as an LMFT; graduate and online teaching experience preferred.

Application Instructions

For more information about the position, please contact Dr. Andrew T. Mercurio, MFT Program Director and chair of the search committee at andrew.mercurio@nyack.edu. Submit applications to Dr. Mercurio with “MFT Faculty Search” in the subject line. Applications must include a statement of interest, curriculum vita, and complete contact list for at least three references. Samples of scholarly work, including publications, are welcome. Application review is ongoing to fill this full-time position for the 2022-2023 academic year.