Assistant or Associate Professor of Business - Nyack College

Job Posted: 3/14/2022

Job Type: Faculty

Location: NYC

The School of Business and Leadership at Nyack College invites applications for a full-time 9-month tenure track position for an Assistant or Associate Professor of Business for Fall 2022. Nyack College is an undergraduate and graduate-level liberal arts college committed to Christian higher education and educating a diverse student body within major urban centers. The New York City campus is located in a brand-new facility overlooking the scenic views of the Hudson River in Battery Park NY.

Nyack’s School of Business and Leadership is committed to developing thoughtful leaders with an entrepreneurial spirit through an interdisciplinary curriculum that is grounded in five core values: Social Relevance, Academic Excellence, Global Engagement, Intentional Diversity, and Personal Transformation. Through its undergraduate and graduate programs, the School of Business and Leadership seeks to foster learning environments that prepare students for a career of service and leadership that enables them to positively transform organizations, individuals and society.

Nyack College offers a full range of traditional benefits for qualifying employees such as: flexible work schedules, medical/dental insurance, paid vacation and personal time, mission leave opportunities, tuition reimbursement and retirement savings.

Assistant or Associate Professor Responsibilities:

Teach 24 undergraduate-level credits per year

Academic advisement and mentoring

Engagement in scholarship, research, and service learning

Serve on departmental, school, and college committees

Attend institution and department faculty meetings

Participate in professional leadership activities such as membership in professional organizations

Preferred Qualifications:

Earned doctorate in a B usiness field

Personal commitment to the Core Values of Nyack College and ability to integrate faith and learning

Excellent teaching and communication skills

Ability to work with diverse groups of students, faculty, and staff

Application Instructions:

Complete the Nyack College Faculty Application

Applications must include: a statement of interest, curriculum vitae, and at least three professional references. Include name, title, e-mail and telephone number for each reference.

Official transcript (upon request)

For more information about this position: contact Dr. Anita Underwood, Dean of the School of Business and Leadership and Chair of the search committee at anita.underwood@nyack.edu

Application review will begin immediately. Candidate interview will require a brief teaching presentation.