Archbishop Q.S. Caldwell Visits WNYK Warrior Radio - Nyack College

The WNYK Ministry of the Month spotlight features Archbishop Q.S. Caldwell, TH.D., D.D. We were so glad he made time out of his busy schedule to stop by for a chat. He is the pastor of Greater Joy Cathedral Celebration of Praise Ministries, Inc. in Albany, Georgia and of Joy Temple Church Celebration of Praise Ministries, Inc. in Lenox, Georgia. The Archbishop is also the author a new book, The Right Support System, which includes a foreword written by Nyack/ATS President Rajan Mathews.

“Dr. Caldwell’s insights and prescriptions provided in his book will serve any Christian and especially those in ministry and leadership with a treasure trove of guidance that will help us prove effective in the purpose to which God has called us,” says President Mathews.

A broadcast of the in-studio conversation between President Mathews, Archbishop Caldwell and Dr. Robert O’Keefe Hassell, a pastor and an overseer at Celebration of Praise Ministries, Inc., will air on WNYK Tuesday, March 22 at 1:00 p.m.; Wednesday, March 23 at 3:00 p.m.; and Tuesday, March 29 at 9:00 a.m.

An evangelist, scholar and renowned saxophonist, Archbishop Caldwell has been in ministry since May 1977. He is an extraordinary example of being a lifelong learner, evidenced by his Doctor of Theology earned from Guadalupe Baptist Theological Seminary in San Antonio, Texas and a Doctor of Divinity in Pastoral Administration from Living Faith School of Ministries in Champaign, Illinois. His bachelor’s degree in Religious Arts and Biblical Studies and a master’s degree in Theology were both earned at Jacksonville Theological Seminary in Florida.

It was an absolute joy to have Archbishop Caldwell visit our NYC studio! Don’t miss this dynamic discussion.