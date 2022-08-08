Advisement Center: Advisor - Nyack College

Job Posted: 08/08/2022

Job Type: Staff

Location: NYC

Advisement Center

Nyack College’s Advisement Center has a full-time opening for an Advisor. Reporting to the Director of the Advisement Center, the successful candidate will assist students in their growth and development by helping them construct meaningful educational plans which are compatible with their life goals.

Duties and responsibilities include meeting with students regularly to review degree progress and graduation requirements; providing support for students on issues related to their educational journey including the use of technology, academic supplies, and books; reviewing placement tests and certification to ensure appropriate placement; integrating emotional and professional techniques that will encourage and/or enable students to successfully balance work, family, and education; initiating contact with students with academic alerts; regularly submitting activity reports; and executing other duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree required, master’s degree preferred

At least 2 years of experience in higher education with a track record of building relationships with a diverse student, faculty, and staff population

Excellent oral, written and interpersonal communication skills

Strong organizational and managerial skills

Strong personal and professional integrity with attention to detail

Service-oriented personality

An understanding of and commitment to the Core Values of Nyack College

To apply:

Please submit a cover letter, resume, and Staff Application to Shaun.Patterson@nyack.edu. Position available immediately. Applicants will be considered until the position is filled.