Job Posted: 3/2/2021

Job Type: Staff

Location: NYC

Nyack College’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions has openings for the position of Admissions Associate for students from the boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens.

The successful candidate will be results-oriented, energetic and personable. The Admissions Associate will enjoy telling Nyack’s unique story to prospective students, engaging people that express interest in Nyack, and representing the identity, character, and mission of Nyack with excellence.

The primary position objective is to recruit, counsel, and enroll prospective students into Nyack College. Duties and responsibilities include: engaging the target geographic community through local churches, high schools and community events; providing one-on-one guidance to diverse populations in person, over the phone, and in writing related to their desire to pursue a college education; assisting students through the enrollment process. Counselors will also participate with the broader admissions team in planning and executing monthly open house events and campus tours for potential new students and their families.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree required Experience in sales or customer service with excellent communication skills Outgoing, positive, and professional in all settings Ability to relate to a diverse population Driven to meet and exceed goals Attentive to detail with excellent organizational skills and a strong work ethic An understanding of and commitment to the Core Values of Nyack College

Application Instructions:

Send a cover letter, resume and completed Staff Application (available for download on the Employment Opportunties page at www.nyack.edu) to:

Human Resources

Nyack College

2 Washington St

New York, NY 10004