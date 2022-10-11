Admissions Associate for National Recruiting - Nyack College

Job Posted: 10/11/2022

Job Type: Staff

Location: NYC

Alliance University (AU) located in lower Manhattan has been experiencing exciting growth and change and is looking for enthusiastic professionals with proven sales experience and influencing skills to join our expanding Admissions team.

AU has the most diverse student body of all Christian colleges in the USA with nearly 90% of our students representing Black, Latino, Asian and international students. AU’s diversity has been recognized as a “U.S. News & World Report Best College” for decades, cited as a leader among colleges and universities in the Northeast for social mobility and for ethnic and economic diversity. The Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education U.S. College Rankings named AU among the top 20 colleges in the region for its campus environment, a metric that assesses ethnic diversity in the student and faculty population and in the proportion of first-generation degree earners.

Our educational programs offer a broad range of specialization with award winning professors and instructors. Our Music Department is world renowned with professors who are former Metropolitan Opera vocalists and NY Philharmonic instrumentalists. Our Nursing and Social Work programs are among the most highly rated. We educate students in the midst of the world’s most prominent Business, Music and Healthcare environments, which offers students numerous internship and practicum opportunities.

AU’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions has openings for the position of Admissions Associate for domestic U.S. students.

The successful candidate will be results-oriented, energetic and personable. The Admissions Associate will enjoy telling AU’s unique story to prospective students, engaging people that express interest in AU, and representing the identity, character, and mission of AU with excellence.

The primary position objective is to recruit, counsel, and enroll prospective students into Alliance University. Duties and responsibilities include: engaging the target geographic community through local churches, high schools and community events; providing one-on-one guidance to diverse populations in person, over the phone, and in writing related to their desire to pursue a college education; assisting students through the enrollment process. Counselors will also participate with the broader admissions team in planning and executing monthly open house events and campus tours for potential new students and their families.

We offer an excellent compensation package including base salary, incentives and comprehensive benefits.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree required Experience in sales or customer service with excellent communication skills Outgoing, positive, and professional in all settings Ability to relate to a diverse population Driven to meet and exceed goals Attentive to detail with excellent organizational skills and a strong work ethic An understanding of and commitment to the Core Values of Alliance University

Application Instructions:

Send a cover letter, resume and completed Staff Application (available for download on the Employment Opportunities page at www.nyack.edu) to:

Human Resources

Alliance University

2 Washington St

New York, NY 10004