8/21/2020: Details on Resident Housing

Greetings Residential Students,

We pray you and your family are doing well. You have been in our thoughts and prayers as we navigate the challenges as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

As you have received the fall 2020 update from President Scales dated August 14, 2020, I trust you are sensing the thought and consideration that went into this important decision to wait until October to open our residence hall. Nyack College’s priority has always been the health and safety of our community.

Because we are aware of the profound impact that living with a community of peers has on our students, we have decided to move forward with opening the residence hall. The power of residential education nurtures personal growth and academic success. That is the kind of quality residential experience we are committed to providing.

The global pandemic calls for our heightened sensitivity and commitment to making your health and safety a priority. We are making every effort to ward off the possible spread of coronavirus in our facilities and on campus. We would like to remind you of the stages that will on-board residential students back to campus. We are currently still in Stage I and Stage II is scheduled for September 1 when all faculty and staff will be allowed access back into the campus.

Stage III: September 9, 2020 – Fall classes begin in a variety of formats. Commuter students studying with the on-ground format can come to the physical campus. Residential students will begin their classes in one of our online formats and transition to in-person once they arrive on campus in October.

Stage IV: October 3-15, 2020 – Residential students scheduled for staggered appointments to move into housing. Students already applied for housing will receive a communication directly from your Residence Director to coordinate your specific move-in date and time.

As you prepare for Stage IV, here is what you can expect in the coming weeks.

Housing Process:

We will begin sending out housing assignments on Monday, August 31. Please be sure to send us an email update ASAP if you have any adjustments to your roommate selections.

The Housing Office will continue accepting housing applications and room retainer fees from students who want to live at the new housing facility in Jersey City.

Move-In Process:

Check-in for students will take place between October 3 and October 15. It is our hope that all move-in appointments can be scheduled between October 3 and October 8. We have provided the second week to allow for any changes that may occur and to ensure that families can safely unload with social distancing protocols. There will be no check-ins prior to October 3.

Please complete the survey in the link provided. After the survey is submitted, you will be contacted by a member of the Student Development team to schedule your check-in. Residential Student Check-In Fall 2020

Students will be able to bring up to two guests with them on move-in day.

Each student will be assigned a two-hour window to complete their move-in.

Students and their guests will be required to wear a mask during their move-in slot.

To adhere to the social distancing mandate and decrease the density in the move-in areas there will be a limited amount of appointments allowed each day.

Students, and the two individuals who accompany them for check-in, must complete the Student Health Monitoring Form. Temperature Check COVID-19 Screening Questions

The dorms will be open between 8:00 am and 7:00 pm on the dates scheduled. We are unable to make exceptions to these hours. Please plan accordingly to ensure you arrive on time.

We will all remain flexible and patient with families as we manage the move-in process safely. It is our hope to remain on schedule recognizing this is a new process for everyone.

All students will use the express check-in process to minimize interactions with multiple staff. The Express Check-in Form will be given to you when you arrive at your scheduled time.

We recognize that travel plans can change during these very uncertain times. Students should let the Office of Student Development know at least 48 hours in advance if a check-in time needs to be rescheduled. Please email studentdevelopment@nyack.edu.

Testing and Quarantine:

All resident students must be tested for COVID-19 and have received a negative test result no more than 14 days prior to arriving on campus.

Documentation of the COVID-19 viral test results must be submitted prior to arrival on campus to healthservices@nyack.edu to the attention of the Health Coordinator.

The State of New York now requires students coming from outside the U.S. and those who reside in one of the states/territories identified in the New York State Travel Advisory to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

In addition, students coming from outside the U.S. and anyone entering from one of the identified states must fill out a travel health form upon arrival. The form is available online at https://forms.ny.gov/s3/ Welcome-to-New-York-State- Traveler-Health-Form

Students requiring quarantine must take the following steps: Prior to moving into the Nyack College residence hall, students should make every effort to quarantine for 14 days in New York, New Jersey or a state not currently under the NYS travel advisory. Students requiring quarantine who are unable to quarantine prior to arriving will be assigned quarantine accommodations in Nyack College housing. These students will have to continue their classes in online environments until they are cleared from the quarantine period.

Campus meals will be brought to the quarantine rooms during this period. Meal options will be limited, however, any necessary dietary restrictions will be accommodated.

On-campus spaces are limited and will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Keeping our Community Safe within Residence Halls:

Residence halls will be “family unit” or “household” models and bathrooms will be assigned.

Every person on Nyack College property is required to wear an acceptable face covering in all common public areas and while interacting with anyone else on Nyack property. Face coverings do not need to be worn in the student’s residence hall room.

Students are required to adhere to physical distancing standards whenever feasible. This means staying at least six feet apart from each other in all possible settings.

Hand sanitizing stations are installed throughout campus.

Visitors will be restricted from accessing residential buildings. During the fall 2020 semester no students will be allowed overnight guests.

Resident students will be responsible for the day-to-day cleaning of their suite including their personal space, bathroom and the common area in their unit.

Students are required to bring cleaning materials/products to keep their units clean. This has always been a requirement, even prior to COVID-19. A list of cleaning products recommended for COVID-19 can be found on the CDC website.

The College will provide cleaning in areas outside of the residential units for all high-touch surfaces and common area hallways.

Students will sign a Public Health Agreement and Acknowledgement of Shared Responsibility and Risk form as part of their student medical record.

Room and Board Rate:

Room and Board is $15,000 annually and $7,500 per semester. Each returning student from the Rockland campus and new student for fall 2020 was awarded a grant for $2,000 per semester lowering the net room and board to $5,500 per semester.

Room and Board charges for the fall 2020 semester will be lowered from $5,500 to $3,500 to reflect the October move-in.

Classes:

Residential students should register for the format they will continue once on campus. Students will be given access to join on-ground classes remotely during the portion of time they are at home or quarantining.

Please note that the information provided in this document is subject to change based on any updates from the New York or New Jersey Governor’s Offices or any revisions in the CDC guidelines. Any changes in the plan detailed in this document will be communicated to you.

Nyack College faculty and staff are dedicated to students and their families and look to the future with great hope and trust in God. We are happy to address any questions parents or students may have. To be proactively informed and help make the check-in a smooth process, we invite you to email any questions so that, to the best of our ability, answers can be provided to you as soon as possible.

housing@nyack.edu – Questions related to the housing application and room assignment process.

studentdevelopment@nyack.edu – Questions related to the residence life check-in process and dorm life.

servicecenter@nyack.edu – Questions related to registering for classes in the delivery method that best fits your needs.

nyacksfs@nyack.edu – Questions related to the change in room and board for fall 2020.

Francis.Mbagi@nyack.edu – Questions related to international students and the F-1 visa.

Michele.Blanck@nyack.edu – Questions related to the COVID-19 reopening plan.

As students, you will find a way to respect the new boundaries related to coronavirus that are before you but be able to still live the best version of yourself in it. I pray that you are encouraged as you keep your eyes on Jesus and believe His promises to us. We look forward to having you with us and welcoming you to our beautiful new residence hall at 150 Bay Street in Jersey City, NJ.

May the Lord bless you and keep you safe.

Sincerely,

Dean Velez