6/12/2020: An Update From the President Regarding the Fall Semester

A MESSAGE FROM PRESIDENT SCALES

Dear Nyack College and Alliance Theological Seminary Family:

First and foremost, I pray this message finds you and your loved ones well. You have been in my prayers in this season as we have faced some of the most challenging days in our lifetime. This pandemic has altered our lives in many ways, but it has also moved us to depend on our Lord. He has been and He will continue to be faithful.

With so much happening, I want to update you on the status of the fall 2020 semester.

It is our intent for the Nyack College campus to be fully open for the fall 2020 semester. We will comply with all state and city statutes that affect how we operate. We are carefully monitoring communications from our state and local governments. New York State is moving through its plan to permit reopening in phases and by regions. Obviously, the sequencing of this plan is playing a defining role in our fall operations. As we progress through the State’s plan for reopening, we will make more specific decisions, and I will communicate these as I can.

We are taking steps to assure our campus facility is safe for our students, faculty and staff. We will assuredly have a safe campus environment when we reopen. Still, we recognize some students may choose not to travel to attend on site courses. That’s why we are developing an online or livestream option for every course taught at Nyack College and Alliance Theological Seminary next fall. We are committed to providing options that work for our students and more details on this will be coming your way in the weeks to come.

Construction continues on our new Jersey City residence hall. Despite the challenges of COVID-19, we are planning to be open and to welcome new and returning undergraduate students into this exciting space for the fall semester. As with our campus facility, the timetable of when students will be permitted to occupy the Jersey City residence will be determined by state and local regulations. We will continue to monitor these and communicate details as we are able. Please know that when the appropriate time comes, the residence itself will be ready.

We are all eager for certainty with regard to the fall 2020 semester. Still, even as our communities reopen, the virus remains part of life and social distancing measures remain necessary. We are waiting and watching before making final decisions and pronouncements. The absence of definitive statements from the NCAA regarding fall sports is an example of waiting for clear data and information when making decisions of this importance. While it is my heartfelt intent for Nyack College and ATS to be fully open when the fall semester begins, we will act to ensure the health and safety of every member of our community and we will abide by state and local regulations governing organizations and activities like ours.

This spring 2020 semester was unlike any we have ever seen. I am proud of how our community responded to this challenge. The fall 2020 semester will likely have its own share of challenges to which we must respond. I can assure you we will be ready. I appreciate your patience, admire your resilience and adaptability, and I am inspired by your commitment to follow God’s leading. And I want you to know those qualities are evident at Nyack College and ATS. Thank you for choosing to take this journey with us.

Stay well and be assured you and your families are in my prayers. I pledge to continue to communicate as new developments arise and decisions are finalized.

Blessings,

Dr. Michael Scales

President